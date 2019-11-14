Holiday parade draws thousands to downtown Oshkosh

Thousands of people were in downtown Oshkosh Thursday night for the city's holiday parade.

The event is a tradition for many, who came dressed in costume.

On North Main Street in Oshkosh the holiday season has now arrived as a crowd gathered to take in the colorful sights of this nighttime parade.

"People in the parade themselves, they're thrilled about it, and there's a natural feedback that happens between those that are on the side of the street watching and those that are in the parade itself. The colors hit me, the action," said Michael Hert of Oshkosh.

This year's theme was "March of the Toys," and that led many to dress up in character.

Darlene Darrow went as a jack in the box.

"We have a rocking horse, we've got a big elf, that's going to be leading us, so yea, we're going to have fun," added Darrow.

When asked about the weather and recent snow Linda Werner of Oshkosh responded, "It's wonderful though, I'm Barbie, anyhow, and no, it's wonderful compared to last year. Right, that was freezing, and we have our little toy soldier here."

There's about 70 units which make up this parade.

It stretches across six city blocks.

Organizers say it is a great way to showcase some of the local businesses.

Cassie Daniels of the Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement District added,"We know it's a little early in the year but we also have a lot of communities around us that have parades so we have to work around a lot of people's schedules and we like to kick it off early here so get it out of the way and get downtown on peoples' minds for the holiday season."

For some it's also a tradition.

"This is Wisconsin, you got to love it. You got a little bit of snap in the air with the cold, you got that nice foundation of snow down right now and the sense that Christmas is coming. You can feel it. It's in the air right now," said Hert.