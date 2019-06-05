Hogs to hit the road to benefit veterans

Hundreds of hogs are hitting the road on Saturday for the annual Hearts to Heroes ride. The event benefits veterans and families of fallen service members.

As Fond du Lac's Lakeside Park prepares to host Walleye Weekend, Open Road Harley-Davidson is gearing up up for its annual Hearts to Heroes ride on Saturday.

"This is our way as a community to give those veterans, those servicemen an opportunity to have that escape to have that smooth transition into normal society," says Aaron Gudex from Open Road Harley-Davidson.

The one hundred mile poker run through Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties is expected to draw hundreds of riders. The event, which has raised almost $40,000 in the first three years, will benefit Camp Hometown Heroes and Heroes' Hunt for Veterans this year.

For riders like Aaron Gudex, a veteran himself, it's also an opportunity to hit the open road for a little riding therapy. He says, "Being able to twist the throttle and put a lot of those things you've done in the past, in the past, and focus on the excitement and the joy you've got right there in front of you - it gives you that escape."

Even if you don't have a bike, you can still participate in the ride, as the hundreds of motorcyclists will parade into Lakeside Park led by a group of local veterans

Gudex adds, "The last couple of years, what they've been doing, they shut down the main street and they give the people in Fond du Lac to really have a focal runway for us to come in there for people to see it."

That parade will come through at about 6pm on Saturday night, registration for the ride is from 9am-noon Open Road Harley-Davidson.

