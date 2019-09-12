Hobart resident selling drugs via “Dark Web” pleads guilty

Christopher D. Bania of Hobart pleaded guilty in federal court to selling a variety of illegal drugs nationwide on the “dark web” for cryptocurrency.

Federal investigators say Bania was dealing ecstacy, cocaine, DMT, ketamine, LSD, MDA, methaqualone, marijuana, among other controlled substances.

Bania, 26, could face up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and anywhere from 3 years to a lifetime on mandatory parole after his December 9 sentencing.

He will have to forfeit around $1.5 million worth of cryptocurrency along with $85,000 in U.S. currency.

The dark web is a part of the internet that can only be accessed by a complex web address generated by a computer algorithm using special software and cannot be reached by traditional search engines.