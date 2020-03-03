Hobart man receives 50 month prison sentence for selling drugs on dark web

A Hobart man has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for his role of distributing controlled substances.

Court officials announced the sentencing for Christopher Bania, 27, on Tuesday.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bania has been ordered to forfeit cash and cryptocurrency valued at $1.5 million.

After he is released from prison, Bania will also serve three years on supervised release.

In a plea agreement, Bania said he sold drugs including MDMA (Ecstasy), cocaine, DMT, ketamine, LSD, MDA, methaqualone, marijuana and a variety of other controlled substances.

Officials say Bania used dark web marketplaces, such as Dream Market, Zion, Wall Street, Hansa, Trade Route and Alpha Bay to make his sales.

Officials say law enforcement shut down Alpha Bay and Hansa in July of 2017.

The dark web is a part of the internet that can't be reached by traditional search engines and web browsers, and have complex web addresses that are created by a computer algorithm, and can only be reached by using special software that is capable of connecting to a certain network.