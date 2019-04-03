Hobart man indicted for selling drugs on the dark web

A federal grand jury has indicted a Hobart man on charges of selling drugs on the dark web and laundering money.

Christopher D. Bania, 26, is accused of using the dark web to sell Ecstacy, cocaine, DMT, ketamine, LSD, meth, heroin, MDA, crack, marijuana and other controlled substances.

The United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin says Bania used dark web marketplaces like Dream Market, Zion, Wall Street, Hansa, Trade Route, and Alpha Bay.

The latter two were shut down by law enforcement in 2017.

The federal government describes the dark web as a part of the Internet that is unreachable by traditional search engines. Dark web users connect to an encrypted network in which they can conceal their IP addresses.

“Drug traffickers should take note: the internet is not free from law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger. “This case reflects an extraordinary collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies, which are committed to stopping all forms of drug trafficking in our communities.”

On April 2, an indictment was returned charging Bania with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug distribution, unlawful importation of controlled substances into the United States and money laundering.

If convicted, Bania faces up to 80 years in federal prison.