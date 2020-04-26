Hobart girl using push-up challenge to raise money

On a beautiful day like today, 12-year old Kaylee Murphy, is normally shooting hoops or on the softball field.

But today, she's getting her reps in for something great.

"What else do you have to do?" Kaylee Murphy said. "Might as well do some push ups and it's for a great cause."

She's doing all of this to help the community during COVID-19.

"So you can either pledge someone and have them pay you," Murphy said. "So if you do like 20 push-ups you could raise a dollar a push up."

This all started when Kaylee saw another kid doing a similar challenge.

"I was looking at the news and I saw this article about a 7-year-old boy in North Carolina who ran for 6 hours in his backyard and raised a lot of money for hospitals," said Murphy.

The money she raises will be used to buy gift cards from local restaurants.

Those gift cards will be donated to Saint John Homeless Shelter in Green Bay.

"When we started we set the initial goal to $200," Kaylee's Mom Krista Murphy said. "We thought $20 from grandma, $20 from aunts and uncles."

But in just 10 days, Kaylee's gofundme is nearing $1,000 with the help of many family and friends.

"I think it's inspiring to see that this is what a 12-year-old can do," Krista Murphy said. So what can we all do with the resources we have."

Link to help Kaylee with the cause: https://www.gofundme.com/f/work-out-for-our-community-workers?fbclid=IwAR2qMbzvdI59uQlFfGyrO_BfGvR4t6wnkGNUITtr8aEcohyeRp-kd__LOAE

