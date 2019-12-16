Ho Ho No: Intruder tells family not to ruin Christmas surprise by opening closet

Sparta Police arrested a man after he was found hiding in a closet last week.

According to the Sparta Police Department, the night of December 10, a woman's dogs kept barking at a bedroom closet.

The woman and another family member tried to open the closet door but couldn't. They then saw fingers sticking out from inside the door, holding it shut.

A man's voice from inside the closet said "Ho Ho Ho." He also said the residents would ruin their Christmas surprise if they opened the door.

The people called 911. As they did, the intruder fled to a nearby garage, taking some items before going to a different residence. A dog at that residence started barking, scaring off the intruder.

Police tracked the footprints in the snow to yet another garage on a different street. The officers then obtained the entry code to the garage. They pushed the button to open the garage, and immediately someone on the inside of the garage pushed the button to close it. This happened several times until an officer was able to distract the intruder and they were able to get into the garage.

Once inside, police found 32-year-old Kabian B Coleman of Rockland.

Coleman later admitted to using drugs and said he was on his way to turn himself in when officers started chasing him.

Based on witness statements, police don't think Coleman was planning to hurt anyone. He said he was hiding in the home to get out of the cold.

He was checked at a mental health facility then booked into the Monroe County Jail on suspicion of Trespassing and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

Police say Coleman had an active arrest warrant.