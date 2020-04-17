Ho-Chunk Nation closer to approval for Beloit casino

The Ho-Chunk Nation has gotten federal approval to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit.

But it will still need Gov. Tony Evers’ permission. By federal law, governors have the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos.

When Evers was running for governor in 2018 he told the Beloit Daily News he would approve the project. After he was elected, Evers said he would carefully review the proposed casino.

The tribe says the casino and complex is expected to provide 1,500 jobs if it’s built on 73 acres near Interstate 39/90.

The City of Beloit announced the Bureau of Indian Affairs decision Thursday.

