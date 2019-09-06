Historical society announces plans for Sturgeon Bay granary renovation

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society has hired a builder, an architect and a structural engineer to renovate its century-old -- and well-traveled -- granary, and open it to the public in the next two years.

Preliminary concept design for the renovated historical Teweles and Brandeis Granary in Sturgeon Bay (LA DALLMAN Architects)

The historical society says it signed a contract with Smet Construction Services of De Pere to renovate the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator, which just two years ago was in danger of being razed over concerns about structural safety after it was damaged by strong winds. It was then purchased by a private donor to save it.

The historical society says the granary played an important role in Sturgeon Bay's agricultural economy since it was built in 1901 on the city's west waterfront. It was moved across the Oregon-Maple bridge to an east-side location in 2018 for repairs and a new metal roof and moved back to its original location this past June (see related story).

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society intends to restore the granary so all four levels can be visited and used most of the year, if not year-round. An addition inspired by Ahnapee & Western railroad cars could house restrooms and a catering kitchen.

The historical society envisions public park space around the granary being used for events like holiday markets, weddings and other social occasions, food trucks, and yoga classes.

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society hopes to finish the project by the summer of 2021.

The historical society says it's relying entirely on private donations, including a gift of $1.25 million from a local family in 2017.

Smet Construction's renovation projects include the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay; the Larsen Cannery on Green Bay's Broadway, which now houses Titletown Brewing and The Cannery market; and the Milwaukee Road Passenger Depot on S. Washington St. in Green Bay, which is currently the headquarters of Breakthrough Fuel.

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society is also working Sturgeon Bay graduate Jeffrey Beane from structural engineering firm Silman of New York, Boston and Washington, DC. The historical society says Beane's resume includes work on The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington and St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.

LA DALLMAN Architects from Milwaukee and Boston will provide architectural services. Michael J. Till Associates Planners and Engineers in Sturgeon Bay is the construction consultant and liaison with the city government.