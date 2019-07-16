Historic building remains a pile of rubble in Downtown De Pere

A pile of rubble remains nearly three months after a fire brings down a historic building in downtown De Pere. Many people want to know when the cleanup will start, but it's still a work in progress.

Action 2 News was there the night of April 25th this year and has followed the story since. About a month ago fire investigators called the cause "undetermined."

Several people were left without a home and there were also several businesses inside.

“The whole thing has been a mix of emotions, it's been very exhausting at times, good days, bad days, but the City of De Pere and Definitely De Pere has been extremely devoted and they've been backing us,” said Mary Collette, a business owner who had a gallery inside the historic building.

For some people who lost their business to the fire it's been a task starting all over again.

Collette said, fortunately, everyone is working together.

“Our businesses -- maybe it'll be a concept where we're under one roof, mixing a blend of businesses just to make it work, and to support each other,” said Collette.

In the meantime the pile of rubble remains.

De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke said he's been told asbestos was discovered and referred Action 2 News to the DNR, which is now investigating.

Definitely De Pere, relaying the information on behalf of the property owner, Jerry Turba, said he is reviewing estimates for cleanup. Once that all comes together the process will start.

