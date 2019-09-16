Historic Preservation Commission may de-list De Pere property razed by fire

An historic building in downtown De Pere burned to the ground earlier this year. The charred debris that was once the home of businesses, tenants and a restaurants is all cleaned up.

Although the building is gone, the City of De Pere says it's still on the Wisconsin list of historic places.

Monday, the Historic Preservation Commission talked about de-listing the property.

They will have to send a letter to the Wisconsin Historical Society explaining why the building was demolished along with proof of the demolition.

As Action 2 News reported last month, the property owner informed the city he intends to sell the land. The city's development director expects the prime location to get a lot of interest from developers and expects a multi-use property will be built there in three to five years.