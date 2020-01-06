Historic Kaukauna building getting restored, will grow small businesses

A historic building in Kaukauna is getting restored. Aspire holdings has been working to transform the former Nicolet school into a space for entrepreneurs.

The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located near the corner of E 8th St. and Crooks Ave.

"We tried to keep as much of the character in the building as we could,” said Theo Holba, one of the building owners.

When it comes to Wisconsin's first public school, opened in 1891 and last remodeled several decades ago, there's a lot of character to restore.

"We kept the original lockers, we were able to clean up the name plate and handles and then cover them with a matte black finish,” said Holba.

Holba and Logan Rankin, through their company Aspire Holdings, bought Kaukauna's Historic Nicolet School last year to turn it into a number of office spaces.

"What we've done here at the school has been so much more than investing and flipping a property,” said Rankin. “We're really restoring it, we're bringing life back to the building, but we're also bringing life back to the community."

The unique space has drawn 12 different businesses already, each of whom work with Holba and Rankin to customize the space for their needs.

"We had talked about this for a long time, and until we walked into the space and saw exactly what we had, that was the part that kind of sold us on it," said Charlie Prochnow.

Prochnow started Pack Fitness in the school's old gym, keeping the original bleachers as a nod to its storied history.

"Just about everyone to come into this gym has played a sporting event here, or attended a sporting event here,” said Prochnow. “So it brings back old memories for everybody."

Mayor Tony Penterman is glad to see memories turning into new life.

"It feels great to bring different types of businesses into the city of Kaukauna,” said Penterman. "Small businesses help the community, they spend money in our community, the live in our community, and it’s a win-win for everyone."

The public can witness Nicolet's new beginning at a ribbon cutting later this week.

"It's been amazing the support we've had with the businesses that have signed on with us, and how some of those businesses have started to grow and flourish,” said Holba. “It's just really exciting and invigorating to see that in the community."

The ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m.

