Highway crews remove trash, litter from ditches as part of 'spring cleanup'

Each spring, county highway crews across northeast Wisconsin begin the cleanup of trash and debris once covered up by snow.

"There's a lot of garbage that gets lost during the course of the winter, and if we don't pick it up now, the grass starts growing, we send our tractors out there to start cutting grass, everything gets mulched up," said Norm Scray with the Brown County Highway Department. "It looks a lot worse."

Wearing bright yellow vests and carrying black trash bags, crews clear the garbage littering medians and ditches piece-by-piece.

"A lot of it blows off of recycling trucks, garbage trucks. Unfortunately, we do have people throwing out their McDonald's bags, pizza boxes, and other garbage," said Scray.

After 29 years on the job, Scray tells Action 2 News the list of items he has not seen along the roadside is much shorter than the list of items he has collected over the years.

"Every once in a while, you'll find maybe small hand tools or every once in a while maybe a small handful of cash."

Along with the joy of finding small treasures comes the disgust of discovering other items he did not want to mention on camera.

"I don't know, a lot of odds and ends," said Scray.

The highway crews even occasionally find evidence of criminal activity.

"Anything that's got identification in it we try to get back to the rightful owner," said Scray. "Unfortunately, a lot of the stuff has been stolen, so a lot of the IDs have been taken out before discarding the purse or the wallet."

Scray asks drivers to think twice before throwing garbage out of the window.

"I would just hope that everybody would realize that if you just keep it in your vehicle and discard when you get home, it would save everybody a little bit."