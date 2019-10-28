Highway 76 closed for crash involving Hortonville district school bus

A stretch of Highway 76 is closed to traffic due to a crash involving a school bus with the Hortonville Area School District.

North and southbound lanes are closed from Highway 15 to School Road.

Hortonville Area School District Administrator Todd Timm says there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. Timm says the crash happened near Sunnyvale Ln. Greenville Middle School and Greenville Elementary School are each near that location.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m.

