Highs and lows in the Packers locker room following preseason loss in Baltimore

The game lost excitement before it even began. Packers reported prior to kickoff Aaron Rodger would not play in the second preseason game due to back tightness.

It was Deshone Kizer who would take the reins against Baltimore. The starters played a little over a quarter and the group was unable to get a single touchdown.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game he looking for more from his offense, “you know if you want to score points in this game it’s about explosive plays. That’s where we are struggling as an offense. There’s just way too many missed opportunities out there.”

"Obviously when you get that low in the red zone you want to get the ball up and down," Kizer added, "but at the end of the day, the goal is to make sure the drive ends in a kick.”

The defense struggled to tackle once again against the Ravens. An area LaFleur wanted to see improvement. “I thought there was a lot of missed tackles out there," Lafleur said after the game. "It’s not good enough. We have to do a better job in practice, up the intensity a little more and wrap up on thud.”

There was one shining moment for the defense. In the second quarter, linebacker Curtis Bolton had an interception on ball tipped by Tony Brown. Bolton started with the ones Thursday night in place of Oren Burks.

“I trusted my coaches, trusted what I do in practice, dropped where I needed to be," Bolton said after the game. "Can’t tell you who it was but somebody made a great play on the ball to put it in the air and I just went and got it.”

Veteran linebacker Blake Martinez says he is impressed with Bolton, "he’s hungry to go and get it every single day. So it’s been cool to see him progress since he’s got here. It’s one of those things where you get better each week and told him hey go play and he made some plays.”

The Packers will have Friday and Saturday off before getting back to the field on Sunday to prepare to meet the Raiders in Winnipeg, Canada, next Thursday.

That game may be Rodgers' only game action of the preseason.

