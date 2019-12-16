Higher police presence at NWTC Green Bay campus

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College says people may notice a higher police presence on its Green Bay campus.

It's a precaution after Green Bay police learned about a possible threat against a person who was believed to be on campus.

Green Bay police informed NWTC security about the threat at about 10 o'clock Monday morning.

Police secured the area, but a search didn't turn up the person suspected of making the threat.

Police didn't reveal the nature of the threat while they're still investigating that.

NWTC says officers will be on campus "for an extended period of time" to ensure the safety of students and staff.

NWTC reminded people to call 911 if they notice suspicious behavior on campus.