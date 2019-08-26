High waters impacting scenic East River Trail

Monday's rain is yet another reminder of just how wet it's been this year. We're more than eight inches above normal for rainfall.

Spring flooding of East River Trail (WBAY Photo)

It follows a 2018 that set the all-time record for rainfall in Northeast Wisconsin.

The high water levels are impacting the scenic and heavily used East River Trail in Allouez and De Pere.

"Very popular trail and we have people from all over the region and out of town that come to utilize that trail system," says Chris Clark, Allouez Parks Director.

But due to extremely high water levels on the East River, trail users constantly have to dodge standing water.

"With the water levels that we've had -- and it's not just the East River, but the Fox River, Green Bay, Lake Michigan have been up all year long which has affected our East River Trail, the Resch Family East River Trail, in sections where we actually have water that's cresting the banks and has been sitting there all summer long," says Clark.

Clark says high water headaches first emerged this spring when ice shoves built up and flooded Green Isle Park.

Continued wet weather and occasional strong Northeast winds causing the East River to rise have village officials considering options.

"We'll have to discuss that with our organizations, with our elected officials and our committees and come up with some solutions, whether that's doing some work along the trail that might prevent the water or maybe just having temporary routing that takes them out of that location up on to the street, on to the sidewalks, things like that," says Clark.

At a time of year when Northeast Wisconsin is generally the driest, Clark some serious issues are a real possibility if the water doesn't drop before winter.

