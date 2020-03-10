High waters close roads in Brown County

Some roads in Brown County are closed Tuesday due to high waters.

The Brown County flooding website lists the following closures:

CTH EA (Huron Rd) - NB right lane, CTH JJ north

Wrightstown Rd - STH 57 (Greenleaf Rd) to River Oaks Dr

Ledgeview Rd - Creamery Rd to Winding Waters Way

Brown County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Kevin Pawlak says residents along the East River should keep an eye out for rising waters. These are flood-prone areas of Green Bay, Bellevue, Allouez, Ledgeview and De Pere.

First Alert meteorologist David Ernst says:

"We’ll likely see additional reports like this in the coming days… especially closer to area rivers/creeks or other low-lying spots. So be on the lookout for more flooding reports.

We melted off much of the snowpack from GB southward over the last few weeks. Rain totals Monday were generally in the 0.5” ballpark, and there’s a round of light snow forecast Tuesday night. Anything that falls will likely melt away Wednesday afternoon (highs low/mid 40s), or on Thursday with highs near 50 degrees and another 0.25” to 0.50” of rain expected--leading to additional runoff.

The weekend is looking dry, but we’re seeing signs of another stronger system towards the middle of next week which may bring more rain/snow to the area."

