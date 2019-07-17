High waters along Lake Michigan causing erosion issues for homeowners

Homeowners and businesses along the shores of Lake Michigan are adjusting to changing conditions as dozens of people are dealing with erosion cutting back their property lines.

“Typically what happens the water goes down in the fall - but it never went down in the fall,” said Mike Kahr, Owner of Death’s Door Marine, a construction company in Door County.

Kahr said they're working around the clock to help people save their shorelines.

“So right now the beach is probably building up a little bit, however it's eating away at a higher elevation, so it's eroding away, but the rocks to answer your question, the rocks, we'll put filter cloth, that's the black fabric there, to act as a barrier between the fine material then we use core rock and then we use large rock on top of that,” said Kahr.

Action 2 News met up with Kahr at a site where the homeowners said at one point there was at least a six-foot drop off. They've lost up to fifteen feet of their shoreline, if not more. Jim martin, the homeowner, said it's been shocking to see their land erode but he and his wife knew they needed to act now.

“We want it to stay in our family for generations so basically we're investing in this, so that it will last for a long time,” said Martin.

On Lake Michigan, the highest level on record in 1986 hit just over 582 feet above sea level according to the Army Corps of Engineers which says we've inched very close to that this year.

