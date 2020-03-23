High-speed pursuit of stolen car ends in Manitowoc County

A high-speed chase across 25 miles of Manitowoc County over the weekend ended with the arrest of a 34-year-old New Holstein man.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says Two Rivers police tried to stop a stolen Subaru Saturday afternoon but the driver refused to stop.

Sheriff's deputies joined the chase as the car left Two Rivers and continued on to the Manitowoc Rapids area where the Subaru went into an alfalfa field.

The driver ran off. A county K9 officer, Keto, chased down a suspect 120 yards away.

The man was treated for a minor injury from a dog bite during his apprehension. A deputy suffered a leg injury during the foot chase.

The New Holstein man, who hasn't been formally charged yet, is in the Manitowoc County jail on suspicion of knowing fleeing, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.