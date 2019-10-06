High speed chase throughout Manitowoc County

Officers in Two Rivers and Manitowoc County were involved in a high speed chase earlier this morning.

The Two Rivers Police Department were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the 2300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Once the officers located and attempted to contact the person in the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect led the pursuit through the cities of Two Rivers and Manitowoc as well as throughout Manitowoc County reaching speeds over 100mph.

The suspect eventually crashed ending the pursuit. They were not injured but were arrested on charges based on the high speed chase and other outstanding warrants and criminal charges.