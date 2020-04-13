High school seniors left with coronavirus fallout

The coronavirus pandemic forced the WIAA to cancel winter sports championships, students across the state haven't been in traditional classrooms for weeks, and now high school seniors are starting to question how they'll get to celebrate their years of hard work.

Appleton West senior, Jack Porter, had asked his girlfriend to prom. Classmate, Morgan Cust, had her dress picked out.

That was probably one of the saddest things, just because we only get one prom our senior year. We bought our dresses, we got our dates, and we looked forward to it and now it's not going to happen or at least it will postponed," says Cust.

Prom is just one thing seniors are missing out on. For athletes like Porter, a golfer and Cust, a soccer player, there won't be a final season with teammates, either.

According to Morgan Cust, "My friends and I, we were going to be good and we were really excited to just spend this last year on the field together for one last time."

Seniors are now using technology to interact with their friends.

"We can Snapchat, text, do whatever, but a lot of guys have video games so can play video games online together, stuff like that," says Jack Porter.

But it's not the same as face-to-face contact, Porter says, "I'd rather be at school, I'm kinda stuck at home, so not too fun here."

Morgan Cust adds, "Some things that my friends and I have been doing is just leaving something on each other's doorsteps, so whether that be cookies or something we painted, just to spread a little joy to each other."

Because of as right now, there's no telling when kids will be back in school so seniors can have the experience they've been working for.

"I'm just holding on to that little bit of hope that we will go back and really just make the most out of being with our friends for the last few weeks or really however long it is that we can spend together," says Cust.

