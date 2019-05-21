High school seniors graduate with college credits and diplomas

The Green Bay Area Public School District is celebrating four high school seniors who will graduate with college credits.

Automotive shop at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (WBAY photo)

The seniors at Green Bay East High School completed the automotive maintenance technician program through Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, earning college credits and a one-year technical diploma.

It was through the City Stadium automotive program.

"I'm feeling really proud, especially since this has been going on so long. I believe I signed up for this at the end of my sophomore year and I am just finishing up right now," Ivan Gonzalez said.

After high school graduation, the students can continue their education at NWTC for a two-year technical diploma or an automotive technology associate degree.