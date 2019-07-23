High school football team helps storm cleanup in New London

With parts of the Fox Valley still cleaning up after those weekend storms, many are doing what they can to help their neighbors.

Players on the New London high school football team help clean up storm damage on neighbors' properties (WBAY photo)

The New London Bulldogs football team spent Tuesday cleaning up debris on peoples' property.

One homeowner said without the help of the 60 players, it may have taken him months to clean up.

Their coach says they had been in camp for the season until he got the idea that no player said "no" to.

"I had an idea that we should be doing this. I asked the guys when we were done yesterday and said, 'Hey, do you want to continue and help people out around the community?' and they said, 'Absolutely, Coach.' This is more important than football, and if we can get out and help people, that's what we want to do," high school coach Mark Marsh said.

The players helped at six homes on Tuesday and plan to help the parks and recreation department later this week.