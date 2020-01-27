High demand of CNC operator positions with not enough supply

The machining industry in our area and across the state is in high demand. There are more positions open than people getting into the trade, but Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is trying to change that by inspiring high school students.

Action 2 News spoke to Kalleigh Schroeder, a junior at Bonduel High School, who said she enjoys learning machining, and sees a future in it.

“I kind of like this trade because it's a male dominated thing and seeing a female in there kind of scares the guy a little bit, but it's pretty easy to learn if you just put time into it and everything,” said Schroeder.

CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control and the program at NWTC is hands. Monday, there were about 30 students learning about the trade.

“The Manufacturing Alliance has recognized machining as one of the hardest positions to fill year in and year out, there's a huge demand and the pay is good, so this is an opportunity to expose these students to the machining careers,” said Joe Draves, Associate Dean for Manufacturing at NWTC.

Draves said the supply in terms of how many students graduate in the trade isn't meeting the demand, with more than 100 CNC jobs available in the Green Bay area and about 400 statewide.

Students already enrolled hope to soon get out and fill some of those positions.

“As a machinist I feel like there's nobody knocking on the door for a job, I feel confident that if I take this program I’ll be able to go to any city I want, find a job,” said Marcus Muenchow, in his first year taking part in the program.

As long as area industries grow, NWTC said the demand will stay.

