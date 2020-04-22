High demand for grocery shopping services

"They go ahead and pick out whatever it is they want to order and then on my end I'm able to pick up the order, shop it and then deliver it," Shipt Shopper Theresa Rock said.

Rock has been a Shipt Shopper for over a year.

She said the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the way she works tremendously.

"When we deliver to houses it's really what we call door drop, meaning that unless it's an elderly population we're dropping groceries at the door," Rock said. "Prior to the COVID-19 concerns, we walked right into the customers house and helped them put groceries away."

Shipt has added more to its workers every day uniform, emphasizing safety after protests earlier this month by shoppers working for several grocery delivery apps.

"You know they've done really good with providing us with the personal protective equipment." said Rock. "Those packages contain hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, those kind of things."

Rock said she sees how grocery shopping apps are being used more often.

"I feel like my customer basis prior to this was a lot of, families who had a lot of kids but didn't want to drag their kids to the grocery store," said Rock. "Now I feel like the customer base has changed and it's now more like your average person."

She said some of her new customers are people who are more susceptible to the virus.

For her Shipt has been a great opportunity to make extra cash during the pandemic while staying safe.

