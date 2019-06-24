Hidden hotel ‘resort fees’ and how to avoid them

Hidden fees are frustrating. You’ve probably encountered them on ticket purchases to a concert, when booking a flight, and somewhere before you get to the bottom line of your utility bill.

According to TripSavvy.com, many hotels are now charging mandatory “resort fees” that can cost as much as $45 per room per night. These fees include privileges ranging from making telephone calls to internet access to the coffee maker in your room.

The tricky part is that these fees can cover whatever the hotel wants them to cover. In some hotels, the resort fee gives you gym or pool access, pool towels, minibar items, even a newspaper.

Some hotel websites do not mention resort fees at all, which can be dangerous for consumers.

That's because the US Federal Trade Commission does not require hotels to disclose resort fees in the initial phase of the booking process.

You can look up hotel resort fees for popular destinations on ResortFeeChecker.com, but what if you're planning on taking the family somewhere quieter for your summer vacation?

The quickest way to find out about resort fees is to call the hotel and ask the front desk staff.

You may be able to negotiate directly with your hotel if you do not intend to use the services covered by the resort fee.

TripSavvy.com recommends doing this when you are checking in. You can talk with the hotel manager to see if you can have the fee removed from your bill. As a last resort, you can dispute the resort fee with your bank if you paid for the room with a credit card.

According to MarketWatch, in 2018 alone, customers paid an estimated $2.9 billion in resort fees.

