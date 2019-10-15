Hess withdraws insanity plea in murder of Manitowoc father, daughter

The man accused of murdering a father and daughter in Manitowoc last year is going to stand trial.

Monday, 36-year-old Karl Hess pleaded not guilty after withdrawing his original plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- an insanity plea.

Prosecutors claim Hess admitted shooting Richard Miller and his teenage daughter, Jocelyn, in September 2018. According to police, Hess used to work with Richard Miller and the two became friends. Prosecutors say Hess was having financial troubles and believed Miller had money.

Police didn't make an arrest until this past March, after releasing a security video showing a man walking down the street near the crime scene. It gave them the leads they needed to focus on Hess and tie him to the evidence they already had.

Hess' trial is set to begin March 11.