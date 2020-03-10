Heroin laced with fentanyl, crack, meth seized in Forest County bust

Forest County officials have arrested two people on charges they were dealing heroin mixed with fentanyl and other drugs.

The suspects were identified as Amanda Bildeau, 32, Crandon, and Marvin Batton, 33, Milwaukee.

On March 5, the Forest County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Frontage Road in the Town of Nashville. Searchers found more than two ounces of crack cocaine in 145 packaged bindles.

Officers also found a half-ounce of heroin laced with fentanyl, meth, prescription pills, marijuana, cash, a digital scale, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

Bildeau was arrested on multiple drug charges and felony bail jumping. She's being held at the Forest County Jail on a $22,500 cash bond and a probation hold.

Batton was arrested on multiple drug charges. He's being held at the Forest County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond and a probation hold.

The warrant was executed at about 5:13 p.m. March 5.