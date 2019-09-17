Hemp growers showcase the crop through a public dinner

Tuesday evening, Tenet Restaurant in Green Bay and local hemp growers/farmers showcased the crop in the form of a public dinner using the plant. It was the first event of its kind in our area.

Action 2 News spoke to Dennis Nelson early in the day on Tuesday. Nelson was plucking hemp leaves from his own small field in Suamico.

The leaves were going to be used as part of the hemp dinner.

Growers like Nelson, farmers, and those interested in hemp as more than just a crop wanted to show off the plant to also have a discussion about the nutritional value it has and how it can change the agricultural industry in Wisconsin.

Nelson said the dinner was to celebrate the end of the hemp prohibition in Wisconsin which is now in its second legal growing season.

“(We are) using this product in its most basic form, raw leaf, and get all the value of the CBD ingredients, nutrients of a super green vegetable, vitamins, chlorophyll, and so we want to create awareness,” said Nelson.

Chef and owner of Tenet Restaurant, Joseph Schmidt, said the dinner was a way to help local farmers, which is a big part of the mission the restaurant stands by. The restaurant locally sources its ingredients for its food and drinks.

“We're really here to showcase the product, but more specifically, the farmer and the impact it could have with the community,” said Schmidt.

The dinner used hemp in many ways, anything from a garnish to an herb.

“Other things we are doing is a hemp infused hand-rolled fettuccine and a smoked pepper and puff ball mushroom ragu,” said Schmidt.