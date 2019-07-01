Hemp farmers in Wisconsin dealing with wet weather

The rainy spring and now summer have created challenges for farmers in Northeast Wisconsin and that includes hemp farmers who are still learning the process.

Action 2 News met Mike and Deb Omernik last October. It was harvest time on their 37 acres of hemp. At the time they were using it for its seeds and it was all new.

Since then they've learned a lot, expanding it to 50 acres.

“You have to know the processors you have to know what you can do with it, I don't if you remember but hemp has 3 different parts of the plant that you can use, most people in Wisconsin are growing hemp for CBD oil, but we're growing more for the stalk which is the fiber of the plant,” said Deb Omernik.

This growing season has been soggy for all farmers and with hemp there is such a thing as too much rain.

“ I checked this morning, for we have a thing called growing degree days, that's how many days it's warm enough to for a plant to actually grow, we're 8.9% behind normal or average, it's been colder, if the temp is not there, the crop does not grow,” said Omernik.

Still, the field is starting to thrive.

UW Extension studying the crop said hemp likes dry weather and farmers need to be wary of mold and although Deb and Mike don't use any, UW Extension is on alert for pesticides getting to the consumer since it is not regulated for hemp, specifically.