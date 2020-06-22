Helping cancer patients with free house cleaning service

A local cleaning company has partnered with a non-profit based in Texas to offer free house cleaning to anyone with cancer.

Queen of Cleaning Owner Annie King said her team is ready to expand its services in a meaningful way.

“One of my favorite sayings is when you have more, build a longer table not a higher fence and I think that really pertains to the a huge part of the Fox Valley, and so this was a really good way to get to know more people in the community in a really sustainable way and to help people,” said King.

She said partnering with Cleaning for a Reason made sense. It's a non-profit that partners with more than 1200 companies like King's across the country and since 2006 the non-profit has helped more than 40,000 cancer patients.

“The cleanings have been valued around the $14 million mark, which is significant when you realize that these cleanings are completely donated by the maid services to local patients,” said Cheryl Cleavenger, Partner Manager with Cleaning for a Reason.

The organization has helped people like Eileen Shearer, a breast cancer survivor who in turn started volunteering with Cleaning for a Reason, to pay it forward. Shearer said, “it was a God send, to have someone come in, clean the house a couple of times, it helps with your attitude, you just feel better about your whole environment, I was so grateful.”

King hopes she can give people in our area piece of mind, and a break from the tough stuff.

“Let us help you with one thing, because there's not a lot that you can help out with when someone is ill, and this is something that we can do, and so I'd like to be able to hopefully get to know those people a little bit better,” said King.

