Coats for Kids: Where to donate

Getting kids dressed for school won’t be easy for every family when colder weather comes.

To make sure every child has a warm coat this winter, WBAY and Cumulus radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and area partners for the 32nd annual Coats for Kids collection drive.

Monday, September 30, through Friday, November 1, donate a new or gently used coat for toddlers, kids and teens. This is a shorter collection period than previous years.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics.

New or gently used mittens and hats are needed, too, and please keep older children in mind.

Bring your donations to one of the many drop-off site in Northeast Wisconsin listed below. Our partners will take care of cleaning the coats, mittens and hats and distributing them to kids all over Northeast Wisconsin.

Families who need winter clothing should contact the Salvation Army to register.

Check back, as we’ll add drop-off sites and donation opportunities to this page as they’re announced.

If you don’t see the list below, click here.