The YMCA of the Fox Cities has a goal of raising $3.5 million to expand its child care services.

The expansion would include rooms for infants and other small kids.

Philanthropist and former teacher, Mary Beth Nienhaus is the one offering to match dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000.

Click here if you would like to donate.

YMCA leaders are hoping to break ground this September, and have the space open by June 2020.