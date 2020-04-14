Help needed in identifying suspects, vehicle used in Howard burglary

Authorities need your help in finding out who is responsible for an overnight burglary in the Village of Howard.

Video posted by the Brown County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon shows suspects making multiple trips to the crime scene.

The Sheriff's Office says multiple items were taken, including boxes of vinyl flooring, dehumidifiers, washers, dryers, and washer/dryer stackable combos.

If you recognize either of the suspects, the vehicle, or have any information which may help the investigation, you're asked to contact Det. Sgt. Zak Holschbach.

Det. Sgt. Holschbach can be reached at 920-448-6187, or at this address .

Anyone wanting to give an anonymous tip can do so by either calling 920-432-7867, by using the website at 432stop.com, or through the P3 phone app which can be downloaded through either the App Store, or Google Play.

No matter how you submit a tip, you're asked to provide the case number of 20-11020.