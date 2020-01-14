Help needed finding vandals of Oshkosh park restrooms

Your help is needed finding whoever is responsible for vandalism in an Oshkosh park.

According to a Facebook post by the Oshkosh Parks Department, the organization has experienced repeated acts of vandalism in the community's parks.

Last weekend, officials say the central restrooms in Menominee Park were severely damaged.

Repairs to fix the items destroyed in the restrooms, as well as the employee hours to make the repairs, are expected to be thousands of dollars.

If you have any information for who is responsible for the vandalism, or if you see suspicious activity in the parks, you're asked to call the non-emergency number for the Oshkosh Police Department, which is 920-236-5700.