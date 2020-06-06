Help needed finding missing and endangered Fond du Lac County teen

Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager from Brandon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, Haiyden St. Clair, 15, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 by his brother before their father left for work.

An alert issued by the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network lists Haiyden as an endangered missing person.

The Sheriff's Office says Haiyden had recently reached out to his mother, Starr St. Clair, 35, who doesn't have custody of Haiyden or her other children.

Authorities add one of Haiyden's siblings told law enforcement they found his backpack full of clothes in the barn, but didn't say anything until he had gone missing.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Starr has a known alcohol and other substance abuse addictions, and has had Haiyden at a known heroin house abusing substances in the past.

During that incident, authorities say family members tried to get Haiyden out of the residence, but Starr refused unless family members gave her $100.

Authorities say Starr doesn't have a job or a known residence, and has ties to Illinois. They believe she may have taken Haiyden across state lines, however she doesn't have a vehicle.

Haiyden is described as a white male, weighs 130 pounds and is 5'11. He also has blue eyes, with long, brown hair that is shaved on the sides.

If you have any information on either Haiyden or Starr, you're asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office at 920-929-3390, and for any emergency, to call 911.