Heiden gets life in prison for Two Rivers toddler's death

A 29-year-old Two Rivers man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing a two-year-old boy, but he'll be eligible for parole in 25 years.

David Heiden pleaded guilty last November to repeated physical abusing of a child, causing death.

Heiden is one of three people charged in the death of Gilbert Grant last April.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a home last April for a report of a two-year-old boy who wasn't breathing and wasn't conscious. Police found the boy cool to the touch. He had large bruises on his forehead, cheeks, face, legs, buttocks, back feet and arms.

Police arrested the boy's mother, Rena L. Santiago. They also arrested her roommates, Bianca Bush and David Heiden.

During a police interview, Heiden detailed months of abuse he and the others inflicted on Grant.

Heiden said on the day of the child's death, he had grabbed Gilbert and "shoved him forcefully into the metal futon frame." Heiden said the boy's lower stomach would have been pushed against the frame at the time. Heiden said he "forcefully held him [Gilbert] there" and hit the boy with his hand and a flip flop.

Heiden admitted to treating the boy "poorly." When asked why, he responded, "he's not my kid ... I didn't care," according to a criminal complaint.

Heiden was also initially charged with four other crimes: repeated physical abuse causing bodily harm, chronic child neglect, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges were dismissed, but the judge could consider the seriousness of the crimes when weighing Heiden's sentence.

MORE COVERAGE: Documents: Two Rivers boy endured repeated beatings over eight months

Online court records show Santiago, the mother, has a plea hearing coming up this Thursday. The defense counsel told the court they were negotiating her case.

Bush's next court date is March 4.