Hedgehog stolen from Green Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, police asking for help

Police are asking for your help regarding an investigation about a female hedgehog stolen from the Green Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to police, Clover, a three-year-old female hedgehog, was removed from her cage at the Wildlife Sanctuary sometime on Friday, February 21st.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208, and speak with Officer Mallory Meves.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, or through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.

