Hectic start to launch of federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses

The latest federal loan for small business owners launched Friday. Banks across the area are now bracing to process hundreds, if not thousands, of applications.

The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) may have started, but the SBA only released initial guidance to credit unions and banks about this new program late Thursday evening.

"Because this just launched today we are getting up to speed just like everyone else is... we are just doing our best to sift through that information as quickly as possible and begin to process these applications,” said Tim Hoff, Community First Credit Union Senior Vice President of Business Services.

Community First Credit Union is one of many in the area anticipating an influx of small business owners to apply for the loan.

"We have clearly fielded hundreds of calls on these at this point in time,” said Hoff.

The Paycheck Protection Program is a federal $349 billion loan available to any small business with less than 500 employees. It's meant to be used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

"It's a very low interest loan, and if you use it to keep staff on primarily most of it is going to be forgivable so it's an excellent option for small business owners that really need help right now,” said Tony Drake, certified financial planner with Drake and Associates.

But, Drake and Hoff both say because of this quick rollout, many things are still getting worked out.

"Lots of banks have not gotten their systems up and running," said Drake.

"The ongoing process and the administering of these loans is still an evolving situation," said Hoff.

Right now most understand the PPP to be a first come, first serve loan that runs through June 30th. So many advise small business owners to apply sooner rather than later.

"I would encourage companies to apply for everything right now," said Jason White, CEO and President of the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation.

The Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation has offered and granted its own loans in partnership with the city to help small businesses through this pandemic. They’ve also worked to get a Winnebago County relief loan set up as well. In total, small businesses in the Oshkosh area could apply for part of nearly $1.8 million dollar relief loans just in their region.

"You're not probably going to get all the money you need or want during this period,” said White. “So you're better off applying for more than you need at this point.”

The importance of supporting small businesses through this difficult time is recognized.

"We want to help our companies survive, again, we had a fairly healthy economy going into this and many of our companies were healthy entering this crisis and now we're dealing with issues they didn't make of themselves," said White.

"That's what we're here for, to serve the community, to serve our members, and those businesses are key to the vitality of this community," said Hoff. "That's what drives our economy, so we have to invest in our small businesses to make sure they see their way through these unprecedented times."

But those trying to get that help to the small businesses are asking for a little patience.

"We've got a job to do and we've got members to serve and a community to serve so our team has really rolled up their sleeves and worked very hard,” said Hoff. “There's going to be some long nights and days ahead but we're going to get the job done."

For more information on PPP, how to apply, and other SBA loans currently available visit the SBA website CLICK HERE.

For information on the loans available at the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, CLICK HERE.

