A heavy police presence is on the scene of Webster Avenue and Hoffman Road in Allouez.

Yellow tape can be seen surrounding a home in the area.

Multiple officers were seen standing outside the home.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they're currently conducting an investigation in the 3200 block of S. Webster Avenue.

Authorities say the public isn't in danger, and they aren't seeking any suspects.

