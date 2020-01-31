Heated igloos make outdoor dining in Green Bay possible year-round

A new trend at restaurants across the country makes its way to Green Bay.

They are a new addition along City Deck downtown Green Bay.

"We just set them up probably two or three weeks ago," said David Abbott, general manager of Hagemeister Park.

The two see-through domes on the patio behind the restaurant are known as the Riverside Igloos.

"It's $100 deposit for 90 minutes, and then we have various food and beverage packages for our customers to choose from," said Abbott.

Each igloo includes seating for up to eight people made cozy with space heaters, blankets, pillows, and even a selection of board games.

"We've been seeing these igloos pop up in some bigger cities across the Midwest, places like Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit," said Kathryn Kroll, marketing manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc. "So, we're super excited to have this amenity right here in downtown Green Bay."

Even though igloo reservations just started on Friday, Abbott says Hagemeister Park is already seeing excitement from customers.

"We have lots of phone calls, emails, people contacting us wondering how they can make their reservations," said Abbott.

"I think it's going to be a really great cure for that cabin fever," said Kroll. "If you want to get outside, but it's still a little too cold, pop into the igloo, and enjoy some great food and beverage."

The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau recognizes the igloos as a way to attract more tourists and people living nearby to the downtown area adding that it is excited to see what other creative trends might come next.

The Riverside Igloos will stay up until it is clear winter is done for the year.

Abbott says if this season goes well, there is the possibility of adding one or two more igloos next winter.