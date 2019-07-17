Heat safety plan for weekend Lambeau Field races

With the expected rising heat later this week, the Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health announced a heat safety plan for this weekend's race events at Lambeau Field.

Misting fans will be added to the start and finish lines of Friday night's 1K kids' run.

Additional ice and water will be available for participants in the kids run and Saturday morning's 5K.

Race officials say activities might be adjusted -- even so far as canceling events. Any announcements would be made first on the Packers' social media accounts.

Organizers remind runners to arrive hydrated, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, and pay attention to how they feel on the course.