Hearing delayed again for accused fake Appleton doctor

Another court hearing was delayed for an Appleton man accused of pretending to be a doctor

Prosecutors say Kyle Larsen, 33, claimed to be a doctor named Kyle Ellis and opened an office for Medical Psychology of Wisconsin, LLC.

He was charged in December, 2018 (see related story), and has had numerous hearings and postponements since then.

He is now scheduled to enter a plea on December 19 to charges including practicing medicine without a license, practicing pharmacy without a license, unlicensed practice of psychology, delivering prescription drugs and theft by false representation. A charge of burglary to a building or dwelling was added this week.

A criminal complaint says Larsen presented himself to patients as Dr. Kyle Ellis at his practice on E. Wisconsin Ave.

Larsen gave his own Ritalin and Amoxicillin to patients; gave a patient diagnosed with schizophrenia a shot, which Larsen later said was a flu shot; and gave liquid concoctions, including a blue liquid and a prescription medication mixed with water and oil, to a patient with depression.

Larsen told investigators he was a licensed practical nurse but lost his job after he was arrested for theft, and it was hard to get a nursing job after that. He was working as a janitor, and had the idea to start a medical practice with a real doctor but he had a hard time getting started. He also admitted his practice wasn't really a limited liability corporation because he couldn't afford the paperwork for an LLC.

Asked where he got the medical equipment for his office, Larsen said he bought it off Craigslist, at garage sales and from a retired chiropractor. Police also say Larsen broke into a dental office in his Wisconsin Ave. office building to steal equipment and a prescription pad.