Health safety upgrades, summer travel options expanded at Appleton Airport

As much of the country continues to reopen, the Appleton International Airport is expanding travel options for the summer months.

Gate seating area at Appleton International Airport (WBAY photo)

Airport officials say all four major airlines will add more flights this July.

American Airlines is nearly back to the amount of flights before the pandemic.

In addition, an airport spokesperson says they've added a number of health safety upgrades.

The four airlines are American, Delta, Allegiant and United Airlines.