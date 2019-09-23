Health expert urges people to start getting flu vaccines for upcoming season

Flu cases lingered into May last season, and now, area hospitals stock up on vaccines for this year, as they prepare for the sickness to return in coming weeks.

"We have not seen any flu activity yet, and we have not heard from the state that anything has been showing up yet," said Carol Bess, an infection prevention team leader at Bellin Health.

Some health experts look to other areas of the world where the flu has already hit, trying to predict trends in the type of strain and severity of what is circulating to see what can be expected in the United States.

Bess says that is not always a reliable way to gather information, as there are a lot of unknowns with the flu season every year that do not get answered until people get sick.

"Every bit of protection you can have helps, and if even you do get the vaccine, there are times when people do get influenza even after being vaccinated," said Bess. "Usually it's a much less severe case and it lasts a shorter amount of time than if you aren't vaccinated."

Along with getting a flu shot, other steps to avoid getting and spreading the virus include regular hand washing and staying home when you feel sick.

Bess says it is better to get the flu shot sooner rather than later, because it can take up to two weeks for that immunization to provide full coverage. She adds that once a person gets immunized, that shot will provide protection for the entire season.