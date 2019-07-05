Health department urges vaccination after child gets mumps in Fondy

The Fond du Lac County Health Department says a child has tested positive for mumps.

Health Officer Kim Mueller confirmed with Action 2 News that the child attends Jesus Little Lambs Child Care in Fond du Lac.

On July 3, the health department sent a letter to parents of children who have not received the MMR (Measles Mumps Rubella) vaccine. Those children cannot return to the childcare center until they have received the vaccine or until the incubation period has passed. That period is July 10-July 23.

The health department stresses that the best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine. The first dose is recommended when children are 12-15 months, according to the health department. A second dose is available at age 4.

The health department says the MMR vaccine is free of charge for eligible children.

Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus of an infected person. It can be spread by coughing, sneezing or talking.

Symptoms are fever, headache, muscle ache, tiredness and loss of appetite. The patient will have swelling along the cheek and jaw.

The health department says signs of mumps should be reported immediately to a doctor.

If you have questions about the mumps, contact your local health department. If you are in Fond du Lac County, that number is 920-929-3085.