Health department investigating coronavirus cases tied to Sheboygan County church

The Sheboygan County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of coronavirus associated with a church.

The department says there are 23 confirmed cases in this investigation.

The department did not release the name of the church. They say it is located in Sheboygan County.

"The church is very cooperative and has moved to virtual services at this time," reads a statement from health officials.

Pentecostals of Sheboygan County announced in a video posted to Facebook that they had parishioners who had tested positive for the virus.

The county has 46 active cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 121 people had recovered from the virus.

Four COVID-19 patients have died in Sheboygan County.

The county has a total of 6,400 negative tests.

"COVID-19 continues to be very contagious. We should continue to limit our interactions with others as much as possible to protect ourselves, our communities, and the capacity of our health care system," reads a statement from the health department.

Health officials recommend avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing, staying home if you're sick and wearing a face mask.

Advocate Aurora Health opened a community testing site Monday at 2636 Eastern Avenue in Plymouth. Testing is available to anyone who has a symptom. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, sore throat, chills and new loss of taste or smell.

Call 877-819-5034 for more information.

The county is currently in Phase Two of its safe restart plan.

