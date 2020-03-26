Health care systems are making sure workers have child care during coronavirus situation

Health care systems in Northeast Wisconsin are making sure their employees don't have to worry about who's going to care for their kids while they're at work. A partnership in the Fox Valley that is coming to the aid of those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Schools have been closed for more than a week, Governor Evers has issued his safer at home order, as health care workers continue to fight the coronavirus on the front lines.

To help ease the stress of their employees, ThedaCare teamed up with the YMCA and the Boys & Girl Clubs in the Fox Valley to make sure, if need be, children of those health care workers are taken care of. Other providers like Ascension and Aurora are in on the partnership too.

"The most important thing is to make sure that our employees, if they have to be on the front lines, know that we have their back when it comes to providing childcare services. We want to make sure they have access to quality child care services so they can be on the front lines and rest assured that their kids will be safe," says Paula Morgen, ThedaCare Director of Community Improvement.

The YMCA Child Learning Center is one of those safe places. It has remained open to care for children when most similar places have closed down. The Y actually has multiple facilities in the fox cities that are open and could accept children of health care workers.

Dani Englebert is COO for the YMCA of the Fox Cities. She says, "We also serve, already, quite a few of the health care employees in our centers and in our programs, so we wanted to continue to serve them and maybe even expand our service to their employees."

With the number of coronavirus cases, in our area, still fairly low, there hasn't been a surge of health care workers looking for childcare just yet but those who put together this partnership know that those numbers could change at any moment.

According to Paula Morgen, "So far, we haven't had a lot of employees calling because we haven't hit the surge yet, so anticipated in the next couple of weeks in particular that this type of demand for this help is really going to escalate."

And just knowing there's an option available, says Morgen, is helping to give employees peace of mind.

