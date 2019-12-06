Head-on crash kills driver on Highway 33 near Beaver Dam

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 33 east of Beaver Dam Friday morning.

Emergency dispatchers began receiving numerous calls about the crash shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Rescuers removed a driver who was trapped in his vehicle. They began CPR and other lifesaving measures, but he died while being transported by ambulance to a medical helicopter.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Names weren't immediately available, which is routine to allow time for notifying families.

What happened in the crash is under investigation. At the time of this writing, Highway 33 is closed for a two-mile stretch between County Highway A and Thompson Road. That's east of Highway 151.

Authorities don't expect to reopen Highway 33 until after noon.

The investigation is being handled by the Township of Beaver Dam Police Department with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Beaver Dam Fire and EMS, UW Med Flight, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department also helped at the scene.